Is SQ Stock a Buy? The Bull and Bear Arguments for Block.

Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is on the move Friday and it could be a positive sign for investors considering a stake in the payment services company.
While SQ stock has been trending lower since the start of the year, recent gains could be a sign of a turnaround. That means it might be time for traders to take a closer look at the stock.
Let’s see what our own experts have to say about SQ stock.
SQ Stock Bull Arguments
“SQ shares currently have a reasonable valuation at just 3.6 times trailing sales. However, despite Block’s long-term growth potential, shares are likely to stay volatile in the short-run. Therefore, SQ stock is currently more suitable for buy-and-hold investors who can focus on the company’s long-term prospects instead.” — Tezcan Gecgil
“At current levels, it might be worth it for investors to take a small position in Block and add to it over time if it becomes clear that the shares have bottomed and are recovering in a sustainable way. While risks remain, Block looks too attractive right now to pass up. SQ stock is a buy.” — Joel Baglole
“Overall, SQ stock looks attractive after a meaningful correction. The stock seems to have bottomed out. With several growth catalysts, I expect the reversal rally to sustain.” — Faisal Humayun
SQ Stock Bear Arguments
“Given Block’s poor profitability and its high dependence on cryptocurrencies, I recommend that investors sell the stock.” — Larry Ramer
“Even if you believe that Block is telling an underappreciated growth story, it’s going to be hard for the company’s stock price to appreciate with retail investors having to do the heavy lifting. Particularly in the tech sector.” — Chris Markoch
“Block is probably in the best position right now. That means it is doing well on the afterglow from its earnings. Consider that things could change in a few months again. I wouldn’t buy in now because there’s little to signal that investors want to pursue growth stocks.” — Alex Sirois
SQ stock is up 5.3% as of Friday afternoon but is down 17.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.