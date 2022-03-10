Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

We’re diving into why stocks are down today in our midday market update for Thursday!
So what’s behind the decline of the stock market today? One thing that could be hurting stocks is recent inflation news. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report for February came out today and it didn’t instill confidence in investors.
Of course, it’s also worth noting that the stock market could be pulling back from a rally yesterday. That would make sense as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 are slipping as of this writing. All of those were trending higher yesterday after a rough start to the week.
There are other factors worth considering as well when wondering why stocks are down today. Among them is the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. That’s been causing havoc for investors as shortages and volatility affect stock prices.
And if all that wasn’t bad enough, we’ve also got to take into account recession worries. We haven’t entered one just yet, but plenty of investors are fearing one could be just around the corner based on recent signs.
Another thing to point out is the wildly volatile shifts in penny stock prices recently. This comes as retail traders ramp up efforts to pump and dump stocks in popular sectors for profits.
It looks like it’s going to be some time before the stock market returns to normal. That means investors may want to consider expanding their portfolios with some safer investments until then.
There’s more stock market news for investors to sink their teeth into below!
