Upcoming Stock Splits 2022: 20 Companies That Could Follow Amazon’s Lead

We’re taking a gander at more companies that could follow Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) lead with potential upcoming stock splits in 2022.
The recent Amazon stock split news will have it split one share into 20 shares. The goal here is to drop the price of AMZN stock, which allows more traders to invest in the company. While that doesn’t necessarily create value, it’s a good move that analysts seem to be in favor of.
So what about other companies with expensive stocks to invest in? Is it possible that more of them will start announcing stock splits in the near future? They might just and Seeking Alpha has compiled a great list of candidates that could announce upcoming stock splits.
Let’s go over that list below!
Upcoming Stock Splits 2022
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock with its $4,814.16 closing price on Wednesday.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares and the $2,035.47 closing price yesterday.
- AutoZone (NASDAQ:AZN) stock as it traded for $1,884.56 when markets closed on Wednesday.
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) shares with its prior closing price of $1,420.63.
- Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) stock and its previous closing price of $1,388.29.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with them trading at $858.97 on yesterday’s close.
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock and its most recent closing price of $704.20.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares and their last closing price of $693.25.
- O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock with its closing price of $674.70 on Wednesday.
- TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) with the shares trading at $633.93 when yesterday’s closing bell rang.
- Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ:REGN) stock with its closing price of $623.43 on Wednesday.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) as its shares were trading at $597.02 when markets closed yesterday.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock with its prior closing price of $559.58.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares and their closing price of $557.75 on Wednesday.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and its closing price of $554.27 yesterday.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stock with its previous closing price of $541.70.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) and its most recent closing price of $538.94.
- IDEXX Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares after closing at $529.92 on Wednesday.
- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) could do with a split as it closed at $527.65 yesterday.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock closes out our list with its $517.31 closing price on Wednesday.
