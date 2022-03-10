Fertilizer Stocks: Why Are MOS, CF, UAN and NTR Up Today?

Fertilizer stocks are rising higher on Thursday as investors react to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Fertilizer stands out as one of the resources that could be in high demand due to the war. As such, it only makes sense that investors would jump into fertilizer stocks as a way to ride a possible increase in profit from higher prices.
Let’s take a look at the fertilizer stocks that are on the rise today below!
Fertilizer Stocks Gaining on Thursday
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) stock is riding more than 3% higher as of Thursday afternoon. That comes with nearly 7 million shares traded, which almost matches its daily average trading volume.
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) shares are heading over 4% higher as of this writing. With that comes some 3 million shares traded, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 4.1 million shares.
- CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is among the fertilizer stocks rising with a more than 3% gain this afternoon. This comes with some 150,000 shares traded, which is just above its daily average trading volume of about 121,000 shares.
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares close out our list with the company’s stock getting an almost 3% boost as of this writing. It’s also seen some 3.4 million shares change hands, which is closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 3.6 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.