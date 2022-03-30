MRNA Stock: What’s Going on With Moderna This Week?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is on the move this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated Covid-19 booster shot recommendations.
The CDC is now recommending that anyone over the age of 50 get a fourth novel coronavirus booster shot. This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved additional booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccines.
Anyone 12 or older that suffers from weakened immune systems is eligible for a fifth shot of PFE’s vaccine. Those in the same condition 18 or older can also get another shot of the MRNA vaccine instead.
News that the FDA and CDC signed off on additional booster shots sent shares of MRNA stock rising higher yesterday. That followed a similar rally from the day before. However, that high is over as shares of MRNA start to pull back from the run.
That comes alongside weaker trading of MRNA stock today. This only has some 4.8 million shares of the vaccine company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume of 8.6 million shares.
The recent climb for MRNA stock is welcome news to traders that have taken a beating this year. The stock market went through a rough period in January that saw many shares lose ground. MRNA was among them with the stock still down 24.8% since the start of the year.
MRNA stock is down 2.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.