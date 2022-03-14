Nio News: Why Is Chinese EV Stock NIO Down Today?

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is slipping on Monday as the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares slip despite any news from it.
Instead, it looks like the fall of NIO stock today is connected to other news coming out of China. A perfect example of this is are lockdowns that are currently taking place in Shenzhen. This is increasing investor fear about stocks in the country as wider lockdowns could take place.
In addition to that, increasing scrutiny from Chinese regulators is hampering stocks in the country today. That comes as Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) is hit with a massive fine for violating money-laundering laws.
And these are the only recent bits of news that have been hammering Chinese stocks lately. Another factor to consider is delistings. Several Chinese companies were highlighted as up for delisting by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week.
It’s worth pointing out that Nio wasn’t among them. Even so, that didn’t stop several Chinese stocks from falling as investors fear more delistings could be just around the corner.
Finally, we’ve got to consider the war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of the country has been met with trade sanctions from several other countries. However, China isn’t among them. Instead, recent reports claim that Russia is seeking aid from China and that the country could assist it in the war with Ukraine.
If China does end up taking a side in Russia’s war, it could result in sanctions on the country as well. If that happens, expect several Chinese stocks, such as Nio, to drop as investors flee the market.
NIO stock is down 5.4% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.