Chinese Stock Delisting News: Why Are BABA, DIDI, IQ, YUMC, ACMR, BGNE and ZLAB Down Today?

Chinese stock delisting news today has several big names in the country seeing their shares slip on fears they could be next.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) specifically listed five Chinese stocks that could be delisted soon. They include Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM).
So why is the SEC singling out these Chinese stocks as facing delisting? Each of them has failed to meet audit requirements. This comes as the SEC, as well as the Chinese government, are cracking down on companies from the country, CNNBusiness notes.
While only those five companies were mentioned by the SEC, investors worry that other Chinese stocks may be up for delisting in the future. As a result, we’re seeing several companies’ stocks taking a beating today along with those listed.
Let’s take a quick look at some other Chinese stocks that are falling today on desilting fears below!
Chinese Stock Delisting Worries
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock starts us off with shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant slipping close to 5% as of Friday afternoon.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) is next with the mobility technology company taking a massive beating of around 40% as of this writing.
- IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is the last Chinese stock we’re highlighting with the Chinese streaming company’s shares dropping over 9% this afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.