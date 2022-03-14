Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investor! I hope you’re recharged from the weekend break because we’ve got the biggest pre-market stock movers to start Monday with!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition offers, earnings reports, delisting news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) stock is rocketing more than 95% on news it’s being acquired by an ACS Solutions affiliate.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares are surging over 45% as the Chinese stock recovers from delisting fears on Friday.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock is gaining close to 29% on news that an offer to buy the company was made by majority shareholder Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO).
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are rising more than 21% as shares continue a recent rally.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock is soaring 21% on heavy trading despite a lack of news this morning.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares are rising over 19% as the penny stock recovers from a dip on Friday.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is climbing nearly 18% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares are increasing more than 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) stock is jumping over 14% after massive gains on uplisting last week.
- TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are up more than 14% in pre-market trading this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is plummeting over 23% after running higher on Friday.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares are tumbling more than 22%, which continues negative movement from Friday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) stock is diving over 22% alongside recent volatility.
- Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shares are falling more than 21% as shares continue to head lower after a massive rally early last week.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is dropping over 19% following a jump in value last week.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are decreasing more than 17% after getting hit with a Nasdaq delisting warning.
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is declining over 16% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Excellon Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EXN) shares are dipping more than 14% after rallying higher Friday on heavy trading.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock is slipping over 14% following a quick spike in price late on Friday.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 14% this morning.
