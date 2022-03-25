Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! Get ready for one more busy day of investing today with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got earnings reports, a marijuana bill, and more moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock is surging 43% higher with the release of the company’s Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are climbing more than 28% ahead of its earnings report next week.
- Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) stock is gaining over 20% as heavy trading continues a recent rally.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are soaring close to 18% as a marijuana legalization bill heads to the House of Representatives.
- Neptune Wellness (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is rising more than 16% alongside that cannabis stock news this morning.
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares are increasing over 16% despite a lack of pre-market news.
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock is jumping more than 14% with the recent marijuana bill news.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares are getting a nearly 14% boost is also thanks to today’s cannabis news.
- Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock is heading over 13% higher on no clear news this morning.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are up more than 13% with the House cannabis bill news.
10 Top Losers
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock is plummeting over 42% on a delay from the FDA to its marketing authorization for zandelisib.
- Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) shares are diving more than 19% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) stock is tumbling over 17% after rallying higher on Thursday.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares are taking a more than 16% beating this morning.
- Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) stock is falling over 14% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- iPath Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:JJN) shares are dropping more than 14% in pre-market trading.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is decreasing 13% after releasing results for its fourth quarter of 2021.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares are declining over 12% after rallying yesterday on collaboration news.
- Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock is dipping more than 10% on no apparent news this morning.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.