Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! We’re almost done with the week but we still need to go over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Movings stocks this morning is clinical trial news, earnings reports, the war in Ukraine, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is soaring more than 27% after submitting a Phase 1 clinical trial to the FDA for the treatment of long-haul Covid-19.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares are rising nearly 18% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) stock is gaining over 17% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are rising more than 10% after being on a downward trend all week.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) stock is surging over 10% as shares continue to rally on oil boom prospects.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares are climbing more than 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock is running over 10% higher alongside the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares are increasing more than 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) stock is jumping over 9% as wheat shortage concerns rise due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares are up more than 9% on no apparent news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock is diving over 24% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares are taking a more than 22% beating with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock is tumbling over 22%, which continues yesterday’s slide.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares are decreasing more than 13% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) stock is falling over 13% in early morning trading.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are dropping more than 12% following a rally on Thursday.
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock is declining close to 12% after a recent rally on insider trading activity.
- Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) shares are slipping over 11% after releasing results for its full year of 2021.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock is dipping more than 10% in pre-market trading.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 10% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.