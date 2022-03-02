MOHO Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as ECMOHO Skyrockets Today

One of the best-performing stocks in the market today is little-known ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO). Initially opening more than 110% higher this morning, MOHO stock is still up approximately 50% from yesterday’s close. For investors in micro-cap stocks, these are the kinds of daily moves that make such companies worth investing in.
Of course, this sort of volatility can be unsettling to many investors. However, for companies with market capitalizations around the $15 million mark, a little push in the right direction from the market can go a long way.
As a China-based company, ECMOHO has followed many of its Chinese counterparts lower over the past year. In fact, before today’s rally, MOHO stock was down around 90% over the past year alone. That means investors will need a 10-bagger to simply get back to levels seen just a year ago. But, of course, a doubling over just 24 hours is definitely a step in the right direction.
For those interested in what ECMOHO does, let’s dive into some things to know.
What to Know About MOHO Stock
- ECMOHO is a Shanghai-based company that was founded in 2011.
- This company is structured as an investment holding company, with a range of businesses under its umbrella.
- Specifically, ECMOHO focuses on the non-medical health and wellness markets.
- The company provides a range of supplements, food products and other household and personal care products.
- ECMOHO services a range of customers and retailers on a global scale.
- Additionally, the company has a growing e-commerce business segment that investors seem to like.
- Today, chatter on social media — as well as other high-profile surges among penny stocks — appear to be providing momentum for MOHO stock.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.