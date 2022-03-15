Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investor! We’ve got another busy day of trading ahead of us and we’re starting with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning is a reverse split, earnings reports, study results, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is rocketing more than 2066% but it’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares are taking off over 118% higher as it continues a rally that kicked off after-hours yesterday.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock is soaring close to 34% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares are surging more than 25% after announcing a $56 million equity investment.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock is gaining over 20% as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are rising more than 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock is climbing over 17% after announcing the completion of 28-day repeat-dose toxicity studies.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares are gaining more than 16% after slipping yesterday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is jumping almost 15% after several days of positive movement on recent acquisition news.
- POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) shares are up nearly 13% following its IPO yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock is plummeting over 29% with the release of its earnings report for Q4 fiscal 2022.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares are diving more than 19% after releasing results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock is dropping over 16% after running higher on Monday.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares are falling more than 14% on no clear news this morning.
- Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock is decreasing over 14% following a rally on Monday.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares are declining roughly 14% as it pulls back from gains Tuesday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are losing more than 12% of their value as Chinese stocks suffer.
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) stock is dipping over 12% on no apparent news this morning.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares are slipping about 12% this morning.
- Williams Industrial (NYSEAMERICAN:WLMS) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.