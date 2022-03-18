When Are Taxes Due in 2022? What Is the Tax Extension Deadline?

If you haven’t filed taxes for 2022 yet then there’s still some time left until they are due this year.
The normal due date for filing taxes is April 15, but taxpayers won’t have to file their taxes until April 18 this year. That slight extension is due to the Emancipation Day holiday taking place on April 15 this year.
On that same note, there are two states with special exceptions for filing taxes this year: Maine and Massachusetts. Taxpayers in those states will have until April 19 to file their taxes due to the Patriots’ Day holiday on April 18.
If that still doesn’t give you enough time to file taxes in 2022, there’s one more date to keep in mind: Oct. 17, 2022. That’s when taxes are due in 2022 for citizens that have requested an extension from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The IRS recommends a couple of things that taxpayers can do to get their taxes sent in faster. The first is filing electronically, which is easier on the system than paper filings. The second is to activate direct deposit as it speeds up the IRS’ ability to send tax returns back to taxpayers.
It’s also worth noting that you can file taxes for 2021 even if your taxes for 2020 haven’t been completed yet. The IRS acknowledges that there are still incomplete tax forms from the prior year, but says that won’t stop people from being able to file taxes for the current year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.