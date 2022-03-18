Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! Let’s start off the final day of the workweek right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
The biggest news moving stocks this morning are several companies releasing their most recent earnings report.
We can dive into that, and other news, below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is rocketing more than 65% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares are soaring over 27% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is gaining more than 21% after shares ran higher in the second half of trading on Thursday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares are surging close to 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock is rising over 15% after releasing results for Q4 2021 this morning.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares are increasing roughly 14% despite a lack of recent news about the company.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock is climbing more than 13% after switching from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) shares are getting an over 13% boost as it continues an oil rally from yesterday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is jumping more than 12% as it continues to rise on news of an investment by AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are up over 11% as it prepares for share consolidation later this month.
10 Top Losers
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock is diving more than 25% with the release of its earnings report for Q4 2021.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares are dropping over 24% after a rally yesterday.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is tumbling more than 11% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are taking an over 10% beating following a recent rally on FDA news.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is falling more than 10% after jumping yesterday on earnings news.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares are decreasing over 9% following a rally on Thursday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is declining more than 8% after a recent rally following news about its XP8 smartphone.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are slipping over 8% after releasing its earnings report for fiscal Q4 2022.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is dipping more than 8% alongside the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 8% following a jump yesterday on its blockchain and crypto plans.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.