Dear KLDO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 28

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday but anyone considering a stake in the company will want to keep an eye on April 28.
That’s when the company intends to delist shares of KLDO stock from the Nasdaq Exchange. This is a voluntary action as Kaleido Biosciences is winding down its business and ceasing all ongoing operations.
The delisting and operations ending news initially sent KLDO stock cratering lower, which makes sense. What comes as a surprise is the recent interest retail traders have taken in the company after that announcement.
Shares of KLDO stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading today as day traders appear to boost them higher. This has some 146 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive leap over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 859,000 shares.
It’s worth pointing out that Kaleido Biosciences didn’t decide to shut down its business without warning. The company had already initiated a strategic process in an attempt to secure a deal that was in the interest of shareholders. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to pass.
KLDO stock is up 148.4% as of Wednesday afternoon but is still down 84.2% since the start of the year.
