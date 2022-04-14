Dear PLTR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 27

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is getting ready for a catalyst that investors will want to watch out for on April 27.
That’s when the tech company will hold a Demo Day event showing off some of its upcoming products. The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and will focus on its Palantir Apollo platform.
According to the company, the new products shown off at the event will allow its customers to “autonomously deploy and manage complex software in production across many heterogeneous environments with a homogenous approach.”
Palantir Technologies is also promising that its new products will allow companies to “ship new features faster, encode security and quality requirements, and write code once that works across virtually all environments.”
In addition to that, Palantir Technologies is touting the ability to access these features from a wealth of places. That includes “public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, on premises, data centers, and edge devices, including Humvees, drones, satellites, and more.”
Anyone wanting to check out the Apollo Demo Day event will have to pre-register first. They can do so over on the software company’s website. It’s worth noting that registration closes 24 hours before the event and there is limited availability.
Today’s news isn’t exciting PLTR shareholders just yet with the stock seeing low trading volume. To go along with that, shares of PLTR stock are slipping 2.1% as of Thursday morning.
Investors searching for more stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has all the most recent stock news that traders need to know about. That includes Elon Musk planning to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stock soaring, and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock slipping. You can get all of those details from the following links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter. Here’s What That Means for TWTR Stock.
- Why Is Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Up 10% Today?
- Why Is Veru (VERU) Stock On the Move Again Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.