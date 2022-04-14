Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Musk’s Twitter Offer Take the DOGE Crypto?

Among the big news shaping the market today is yet another headline related to Elon Musk. This time, the celebrity CEO announced that he has put forward a “best and final offer” of $54.20 per share for social media platform Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). This news is big for investors in Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). Now, interest around Dogecoin price predictions is surging on the back of the announcement.
Why are DOGE price targets of interest on this news? Well, Twitter has been a popular medium for crypto investors to discuss the latest tokens and trends. For Elon Musk in particular, it’s the key platform on which he choses to interact with his investors and community.
A Dogecoin supporter himself, Elon Musk now appears to be on the verge of owning the platform. Because of that, speculators are betting on a surge in discussion — or at least a more supportive environment — for Dogecoin on Twitter.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this crypto headed from here.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For context, DOGE currently trades at around 14 cents per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year price forecasts of $0.285 and $0.816, respectively.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects DOGE could be worth $0.274 in one year and $0.937 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward 2023 and 2027 average price targets of 21 cents and 32 cents, respectively, for Dogecoin.
