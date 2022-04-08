HOOD Stock Broadens Appeal With Bitcoin Lightning Network Integration

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is striving hard to stay in the good graces of crypto investors this week. The e-trading platform might be known best for its fee-free stock trading. However, recent years have proven that Robinhood can be a force within the crypto world as well. Now, it looks like HOOD stock is getting a new reason to buy as Robinhood steps into crypto payments as well.
Robinhood has been building up its offering of crypto services for a while now. For over four years now, the platform has been enabling its users to trade some of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. The crypto trading floor has ended up wildly successful, and the platform certainly contributed to Dogecoin’s (DOGE-USD) meteoric rise last year.
One of the biggest drawbacks to Robinhood’s crypto service, though, is that users can only buy and hold assets. Many investors are only investing in cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a store of value anyway, similarly to gold investing. But there are plenty of investors who wish they could do something with their crypto, be it paying for goods or liquidity farming on DeFi platforms.
Will Lightning Network Integration Electrify HOOD Stock?
The company took two major steps forward today in accommodating the needs of its crypto users. One of these steps — integration of the Lightning Network on the Robinhood platform — will drastically help to drive crypto payment adoption in the U.S. Could the news be an aid to HOOD stock?
News of Robinhood crypto wallets stole the show today. Over two million users are chomping at the bit to use the service, which allows one to move their crypto assets to and from Robinhood for the first time ever. But there’s another bit of news that is just as big a deal.
In conjunction with the crypto wallet announcement, Robinhood is integrating the Lightning Network. A layer-2 Bitcoin network, Lightning allows users a way to more easily and affordably transact their Bitcoin. By integrating Lightning on Robinhood, the platform offers much faster transactions and at a lower cost to all parties involved.
Robinhood’s move to integrate Lightning onto its platform adds to a growing list of companies doing the same. The company revealed the integration at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, where it was joined by similar announcements from companies like Strike. The country of El Salvador — which recognizes Bitcoin as legal tender — uses the Lightning Network to enable transactions for all of its citizens.
As the news makes its way around the cryptosphere, HOOD stock is posting a loss on the day. So far, shares are trending down by about 6%. It is worth noting, however, that volume is trending higher than usual.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.