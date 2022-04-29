BRACE YOURSELF: DIVERGENCE IS COMING

14 years ago, a rare divergence anomaly turned market volatility into back-tested gains of 2,150%, 591% and 861%... Luke Lango and Louis Navellier believe an even bigger divergence is coming — and they’ve got the #1 way to play it.

SAVE YOUR SPOT

Is AAPL Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Apple.

Three Wall Street analysts remained upbeat after Apple reported its earnings yesterday

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 29, 2022, 11:21 am EDT

Many investors are closely watching Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock today after the company warned yesterday that it is encountering a number of hurdles, including supply chain issues. These problems could lower the tech giant’s revenue during the current quarter by $4 billion to $8 billion, explained CFO Luca Maestri during its Q1 earnings call.

Apple (AAPL) logo on an Apple store in Santa Monica, California.
Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com

Despite the news, three Wall Street analysts remained largely upbeat on AAPL stock.

Calling Apple’s fiscal second-quarter earnings report “very impressive,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote that the demand for the company’s products remains strong. He expects concerns about Apple’s supply chain issues to diminish later in the year. The analyst kept an “outperform” rating and a $200 price target on Apple.

Analysts Weigh In on AAPL Stock

Also weighing in with an upbeat note today was Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. Contending that the company’s “ecosystem” is still “remarkably stable,” the analyst nevertheless trimmed her price target on the shares to $195 from $210.

Meanwhile, Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar also remained bullish on Apple’s “ecosystem.” Moreover, he thinks that the firm’s results indicate that it continues to benefit from “strong customer loyalty to both products and services.” Kumar kept a $195 price target and an “overweight” rating on the shares.

On a more bearish note, Seeking Alpha columnist Bill Maurer stated that the owners of AAPL stock are displeased with Apple’s dividend, which, according to Maurer, is “rather weak.”

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/04/is-aapl-stock-a-buy-after-q1-earnings-3-analysts-weigh-in-on-apple/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC