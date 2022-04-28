MRNA Stock Alert: 11 Things to Know as Moderna Seeks FDA Vaccine Approval for Kids

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock could get a boost after the company revealed an application for its Covid-19 vaccine for kids.
Let’s go over everything investors in MRNA stock need to know about that news.
- Moderna is seeking emergency-use authorization (EUA) for its Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273.
- It wants to be able to administer the vaccine to children six months to two years old, as well as two years to six years old.
- This submission is with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the company working on similar submissions with international regulatory authorities.
- Moderna is moving forward with this EUA request due to positive preliminary results in its Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study.
- To go along with this, the company mentions that it’s also looking into pediatric booster doses.
- However, this might not bring a major increase to MRNA stock as the company hopes.
- The biggest weight preventing that would be how many parents get their children vaccinated.
- Covid-19 isn’t as dangerous in children as in adults with only 475 kids dying from the disease since the pandemic started.
- In addition to that, less than one-third of kids ages five to 11 have had two vaccinations.
- That could be a sign that parents are less concerned about having their kids vaccinated.
- If parents aren’t vaccinating their kids, then Moderna might not see the influx in demand for its shots.
If today’s stock movement is anything to go by, traders aren’t expecting much from child vaccinations. Shares were down 1.8% in early morning trading on Thursday.
Investors seeking out more stock market news for today are in luck!
We’ve got all the most recent stock news that traders need to know about! That includes results from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) earnings, this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, and more. You can get up to speed on all of this news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Is FB Stock a Buy on Q1 Earnings? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Meta Platforms.
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- 3 EV Stocks to Buy Now as the Energy Crisis Heats Up
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.