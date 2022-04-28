Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re gearing up for another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’ve got plenty of earnings reports and other news to go over this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock is rocketing close to 103% alongside heavy trading of the shares.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares are gaining more than 52% after announcing a strategic agreement with Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN).
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock is increasing over 24% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are rising more than 20% after getting an extension to meet the minimum price required to list on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock is soaring over 18% alongside the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2021.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) shares are climbing more than 17% thanks to a positive earnings report from the social media company.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock is surging over 16% after releasing results for Q1 2022.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares are jumping nearly 13% on Fast Track Designation from the FDA.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is getting a more than 12% boost on no clear news this morning.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are up over 11%, which continues a rally from Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock is plummeting almost 42% due to weak results in its most recent earnings report.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares are diving more than 28% after filing a notice to terminate certain licensing agreements with the University of Massachusetts.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock is tumbling over 21% following poor results in its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are falling close to 19% after its IPO closed yesterday.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock is dropping nearly 16% following a spike in value on Wednesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares are decreasing more than 15%, which continues a drop yesterday after announcing an “exclusive license and sublicense agreements with CLS Therapeutics.”
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is declining over 12% following an unexpected rally on Wednesday.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) shares are slipping more than 11% after a massive surge yesterday on a new 10-year contract.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is dipping over 11% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Exp 8 Jan 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.