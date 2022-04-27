COSM Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot Cosmos Holdings

Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is seeing major gains on Wednesday despite a lack of recent news from the company.
Even without news from Cosmos Holdings, we can point to heavy trading of the shares as the reason for the jump in price today. As of this writing, more than 34 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the increase compared to its daily average trading volume of only around 65,000 shares.
So what’s behind that heavy trading of COSM stock today? While there’s no exact reason readily available, it is worth noting it’s a penny stock. These are often subject to major volatility as traders pump and dump shares. Keep that in mind before making any investments today.
Here’s a few things investors considering a stake in COSM stock will want to know about the company.
- First off, note that Cosmos Holdings is “a vertically integrated, international pharmaceutical company.”
- The company’s main focus is on the wholesale of pharmaceutical products in Europe.
- It handles this through its various subsidiaries.
- The company operates out of its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.
- It’s also worth noting that Ault Global, which now trades as BitNile (NYSEMKT:NILE), has a stake in the company.
- Leading Cosmos Holdings is chairman and CEO Grigorios Siokas.
- The company’s market capitalization is sitting at $32.72 million.
COSM stock is up 77.4% as of Wednesday morning but is down 50.5% since the start of the year.
