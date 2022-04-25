Oasis Network Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the ROSE Crypto?

Today, top-100 cryptocurrency Oasis Network (ROSE-USD) is getting a lot of attention. In an otherwise down market, the ROSE crypto has managed to surge more than 6% higher over the past 24 hours. Accordingly, interest around Oasis Network price predictions is also surging.
This move comes as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced support for Oasis. According to the company’s Twitter post, inbound transfers of ROSE crypto are now available. Additionally, it’s expected that trading will commence at 9:00 a.m. Pacific tomorrow, should liquidity conditions be met.
Like many other tokens which receive a Coinbase listing, a near-term surge in price often follows. What has been dubbed the “Coinbase effect,” listings can impact near-term performance for many tokens for a variety of reasons. However, most attribute the upward trajectory to the improved liquidity such listings provide. Other positive impacts include name recognition and notoriety. In the crypto world, these are important factors.
New Asset: Coinbase will add support for Oasis (ROSE). Inbound transfers for this asset is now available on @Coinbase and @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Tues April 26, if liquidity conditions are met. pic.twitter.com/1AXTPZBB2i
— Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) April 25, 2022
With this in mind, let’s dive into where the experts think the ROSE crypto could go.
Oasis Network Price Predictions
For context, ROSE currently trades at 23 cents per token.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year and five-year price target of 42 cents and $1.24, respectively, for ROSE.
- Similarly, Gov. Capital forecasts Oasis could be worth $1.09 in one year and $8.37 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests ROSE could be worth at least 40 cents per token in 2025.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.