Short Squeeze Stocks: ATER, NEGG and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

The market has been in flux for much of 2022 and it seems the uncertainty has only continued to boil over lately. As the economy treads further into unknown waters, a number of companies have seen renewed short interest. Now, short squeeze stocks are in focus.
Unfavorable investor sentiment has left these companies hoping for some sort of market catalyst to boost their prospects. However, given recent geopolitical turmoil as well as continued domestic economic concerns, its no surprise to see some of the biggest losers of today’s market showing up as strong short squeeze opportunities.
Of course, it remains to be seen how long the current bearish streak in the economy will linger. For now, though, these companies have seen substantial short interest and could be a strong hedge against things taking a turn for the worse.
Top Short Squeeze Stocks for This Week
Per Fintel’s short squeeze leaderboard, these are some the most apparent short squeeze candidates for the week ahead:
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) tops this week’s short list, with a reported cost to borrow of 121.47%, up substantially from last week. The company also has a short interest ratio of 34.76%, up from 24.7% last month. ATER stock is currently down 1% this morning.
- The second name on this list is e-commerce website Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG). This stock has a borrowing fee of 79.66% and total float of 31.67%.
- Next up is Entrada Therapuetics (NASDAQ:TRDA), with a raw short interest of 2.39 million shares, comprising 22.35% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 69.24%.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is another name to watch right now. The company actually reported a slightly lower raw short interest compared to last month. However, its short float is 30.21%, with a cost to borrow of 71.78%
- Finally, Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) has experienced a surge in short interest, up 204% over the past one month. The company’s short float is currently 16.48% with a cost to borrow of 37.50%.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.