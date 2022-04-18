T-Mobile Stock Is Still a Terrific Long-Term 5G Investment

- T-Mobile US (TMUS) stock is a strong value based on the company’s continued 5G innovation.
- The stock took a hit recently but appears to be poised for a comeback now.
- Investors should accumulate some T-Mobile shares before they revisit their all-time high price.
The telecommunications field is competitive, but T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is among the most powerful players in this field. Right now, TMUS stock is worth buying as a wager on T-Mobile’s investments in the 5G connectivity network.
As you may recall, T-Mobile merged with its former competitor, Sprint, two years ago. That headline was somewhat buried because the world was in turmoil in April of 2020 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There was some skepticism at that time as to whether the merger was really a good idea. Plus, there’s no denying that the TMUS stock price has wobbled since the merger.
But the chief executive of T-Mobile said something at that time that could prove to be critically important throughout the 2020s. Indeed, it’s possible that the company’s focus on powerful, reliable connectivity will keep T-Mobile relevant, and provide a reason for the shareholders to stay in the trade.
5G Will Drive TMUS Stock
So, let’s dive right into the topic at hand. Here’s what T-Mobile President and CEO Mike Sievert said, according to the press release about the Sprint merger:
“During this extraordinary time, it has become abundantly clear how vital a strong and reliable network is to the world we live in. The New T-Mobile’s commitment to delivering a transformative broad and deep nationwide 5G network is more important and more needed than ever and what we are building is mission-critical for consumers.”
In hindsight, those words were almost prophetic. 5G network development is absolutely essential in 2022 and will continue to be important in the coming years.
T-Mobile investors should instead focus on the speed, scope and reliability T-Mobile’s 5G network.
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel specifically cited T-Mobile’s “best-in-class 5G network” among the company’s strong points.
Undeniable Progress for the Un-carrier
If anything, it’s the company’s 5G focus that should drive TMUS stock back to its all-time high of $150.20. The stock has resumed its uptrend since Jan. 21, so fresh highs might be just around the corner.
So, what has the self-described “Un-carrier” been up to lately in the realm of 5G? For one thing, T-Mobile just revealed it would be the exclusive U.S. carrier for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. This literally has “5G” in its name, so you know that powerful connectivity will be a highlight.
The marketing team made this point crystal-clear: “The OnePlus 10 Pro5G taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G — meaning super-fast speeds and 5G coverage in more places than any other provider.” Do you think they mentioned 5G enough times in that sentence?
On top of all that, T-Mobile is now increasing its 5G network’s access to more homes in the American South. Throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, T-Mobile will reportedly provide 5G home internet to millions of homes.
This looks like a win-win scenario for everyone involved. With this initiative, T-Mobile Home Internet is “available to nearly 3 million more homes in 54 cities” throughout the four aforementioned states.
What You Can Do Now
Sievert’s points about the importance of 5G remain as true today as they were in April of 2020. And notably, T-Mobile is still living up to its reputation as a 5G leader.
So don’t hesitate to take a position in TMUS stock if you don’t have one already.
