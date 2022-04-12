Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the market this morning with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
We’ve got a reverse stock split, clinical trial data, a public stock offering, and more to explain stock movements this morning.
Let’s go over all of that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is blasting more than 2,861% higher but it’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares are rocketing close to 68% with an equity issuance and change to its loan term.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares are soaring almost 40% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock is surging over 27% thanks to additional data from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares are rising roughly 15% as it continues to rally on Covid-19 treatment news.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock is gaining more than 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are climbing over 13% in pre-market trading today.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock is increasing 13% following a dip on Monday.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares are getting a nearly 13% boost after pulling back yesterday.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) stock is up 12% after seeing an over 23% loss during normal trading hours on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is retreating more than 22% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares are taking an over 17% beating following a short rally late in trading yesterday.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is diving more than 16% after undergoing a reverse stock split last week.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are tumbling over 16% after rising yesterday on insider buying news.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is falling close to 13%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares are decreasing more than 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock is dropping over 9% with the most recent news being two private equity firms revealing large stakes in the company last week.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are slipping more than 9% after the stock hit a new 52-week low yesterday.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) stock is dipping almost 9% following an almost 20% rally on Monday.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% following a rally on smart pole news yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.