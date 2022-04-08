Top Penny Stocks Today: Why ATER, BFRI, NDRA, MDVL and LYRA Stocks Are Soaring Friday

We’re diving into the top penny stocks for today in our market update for Friday!
Before we get to the meat of this article, I’ve got to warn you about the potential dangers of investing in penny stocks. While there’s potential for great gains, there’s also a high risk of losses. That’s due to the volatile nature of penny stocks that comes from attracting pump-and-dump traders.
With that warning out of the way, let’s get into the top penny stocks for today below!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock starts us off with a more-than-10% gain as of Friday afternoon. This is a continued rally from a short squeeze with some other recent news helping lift the shares higher lately.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are heading over 18% higher this afternoon. That comes after the release of the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is next on our list with the company seeing a more than 4% as of this writing. This follows an analyst report giving it a “buy” rating and $5 price target.
- Medavail (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares are up next with the company’s shares getting an almost 70% boost this afternoon. This is due to two private equity firms revealing large stakes in the company.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) closes out our top penny stocks today with an over 31% jump in value. That’s the result of the company revealing a $100.5 million private placement.
