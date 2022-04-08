WBD Stock News: 7 Things to Know as Warner Bros. Discovery Preps for Debut

The merger could close today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 8, 2022, 12:07 pm EDT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock is getting ever closer to trading as the merger deal enters its final steps.

The Warner Bros logo on a pillar representing WBD Stock.

Source: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock.com

This deal has AT&T (NYSE:T) spinning off Warner Bros., which will then merge with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to create the new company. Experts and investors have high hopes for the combined company.

Let’s go over all the updated news that traders need to know about the WBD stock deal below!

T stock is up 1.7% and DISCA stock is rising 4.9% as of Friday afternoon.

