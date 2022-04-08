WBD Stock News: 7 Things to Know as Warner Bros. Discovery Preps for Debut

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) stock is getting ever closer to trading as the merger deal enters its final steps.
This deal has AT&T (NYSE:T) spinning off Warner Bros., which will then merge with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to create the new company. Experts and investors have high hopes for the combined company.
Let’s go over all the updated news that traders need to know about the WBD stock deal below!
- David Zaslav will lead the company once the merger closes and he’ll be relying on his connections at Discovery to help him run the company.
- This has him allegedly requiring direct reporting to him from Warner Bros. executives sticking around after the merger.
- That means he’s keeping Discovery executives in higher positions to make it easier to manage the new company.
- We’ve also learned how the S&P 500 plans to handle Warner Bros. Discovery after the merger.
- Discovery is currently part of the S&P 500 and WBD stock will continue to be so after the merger.
- AT&T is also a member of the S&P 500 and will still be included in the index after the spinoff.
- Finally, reports claim that Warner Bros.-Discovery merger could close as early as this afternoon, which is ahead of the previous April 12 estimate.
T stock is up 1.7% and DISCA stock is rising 4.9% as of Friday afternoon.
Investors searching for more of the biggest stock market stories for today are in luck!
We’ve got all the most recent stock news that traders need to know about for Friday! A few examples include what has shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock on the rise today, what to know about the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cyber Rodeo, as well as why one of Mullen Automotive’s (NASDAQ:MULN) directors just sold shares. You can find out all about these matters by checking out the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Paysafe (PSFE) Stock Up Today?
- TSLA Stock: 3 Top Takeaways From Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo
- Director Kent Puckett Just Sold Mullen (MULN) Stock. Here’s Why.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.