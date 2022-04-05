Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start off another busy day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
New test flights, an uplisting, and a failed merger are just some of the bits of news moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) stock is soaring close to 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- System1 (NYSE:SST) shares are surging more than 14% as it continues to rally from its earnings report released on Monday.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock is rising about 14% on no clear news this morning.
- Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) shares are gaining over 13% after starting up new test flights in Spain.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock is increasing more than 13% as it’s set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are rising over 13% on no apparent news this morning.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock is climbing nearly 12% after its merger agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining was terminated.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares are heading more than 11% higher in pre-market trading today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is jumping over 10% alongside heavy trading from retail traders.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) shares are up more than 8% on increasing interest from day traders.
10 Top Losers
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock is diving over 20% after soaring yesterday with a merger uplisting shares to the Nasdaq Exchange.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares are tumbling more than 13% after a small rally on Monday.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock is falling over 12% after seeing a massive 68% rally late in trading yesterday.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares are decreasing more than 9% as it pulls back from a rally during the previous day of trading.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) stock is dropping over 8% after running higher on Monday.
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) shares are taking a more than 8% beating after announcing a secondary offering of its stock.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is declining about 8% as shares continue to settle from a rally on Alzheimer’s news last week.
- Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares are slipping more than 7% following a rally yesterday.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock is dipping over 7% after announcing a debt capital facility this morning.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% following an almost 14% rally yesterday.
