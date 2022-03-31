Alzheimer’s News: Why Is Drugmaker Longeveron (LGVN) Soaring Today?

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is taking off on Thursday after the drugmaker published news related to an Alzheimer’s treatment.
That includes the peer-reviewed results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of Lomecel-B. This study was to determine the safety of the treatment in patients suffering from mild Alzheimer’s disease. The trial met its primary endpoint.
To go along with that, Longeveron notes that there’s data to suggest there’s more reason to explore Lomecel-B’s potential to “slow cognitive decline and improve quality of life” in Alzheimer’s patients.
Dr. Mark Brody, lead author of the publication, said the following about the results sending LGVN stock higher.
“Not only did the study meet its primary endpoint of safety, but it also suggests the potential that Lomecel-B could have in treating patients with Alzheimer’s disease. We found data suggesting that Lomecel-B could have effects ranging from increasing blood vessel health to reducing inflammation, which could yield promising results.”
Longeveron notes that it’s already testing the findings from this clinical trial in a larger Phase 2 study. This trial started in December and has already started treating some patients while others are still enrolling.
LGVN stock is seeing heavy trading today thanks to its Alzheimer’s news. That has more than 64 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. This is a major jump from its daily average trading volume of about 953,000 shares.
LGVN stock is up 72.6% as of noon Thursday.
