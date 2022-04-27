Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Could Pay Off, But Patience Is Key

- Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is cheap relative to its underlying assets and potential.
- Unlocking that value, however, will take time to play out.
- Even so, as it remains under pressure, patient investors bullish that its streaming strategy will pay off may want to buy.
After months of waiting, the reverse merger that created Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) wrapped up earlier this month. Receiving 71% ownership of the combined company, former WarnerMedia parent AT&T (NYSE:T) then distributed the shares in WBD stock to its investors.
As some analysts have argued, there’s reason to be bullish about this deal. Combining these two legacy media entities may result in significant cost synergies. Not to mention, the ability to build a streaming business that can take on both big media and big tech competitors.
But this potential means little to the market right now. Just as many analysts have a “wait and see” view on it. Two other factors are also putting pressure on shares.
This is a situation where going against the crowd could pay off, yet don’t expect it to happen quickly. Instead, be patient, and take advantage of its current weakness to build a position.
|WBD
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|$19.86
WBD Stock and its Post-Merger Pullback
As my InvestorPlace colleague Ian Cooper discussed April 11, several analysts on the sell-side are very bullish on this merger. They see this deal, which brings a slew of media assets, including two popular streaming services (HBOMax, Discovery+) under one roof, as one that will result in creating a media conglomerate that can more than make up for declines in its legacy business with streaming growth.
Yet as a whole, the sell-side is “on the fence” about WBD stock. Per the Wall Street Journal, with the exception of 1 “sell” rating, analysts are split 50/50 between having “buy” and “hold” ratings on shares. This mixed sentiment on Wall Street is one reason why shares are pulling back.
It isn’t, however, the main reason. Two other factors are putting pressure on shares. First, there has been heavy selling by AT&T shareholders who received the stock when the deal closes. AT&T’s dividend-focused shareholder base has little interest in this stock.
Alongside this, Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest earnings report is also hurting its performance. News of Netflix losing subscribers is souring sentiment for streaming plays. Due to all these factors, the stock has slid from around $24, to around $19.92 per share.
Why You May Still Want to Buy
You may see its lack of momentum as a discouraging sign for WBD stock. But don’t jump to that conclusion so quickly. Keep a few things in mind. Two of the factors putting pressure on it today could prove temporary. Dividend-minded AT&T shareholders who aren’t interested in Warner Bros. Discovery stock have likely cashed out. As the market absorbs the latest with Netflix, things could calm down for other streaming plays.
There may be minimal downside risk from here. Shares were already trading at a discount to peers based on 2023 projections. However, there’s a caveat. It will likely take time for it to soar. Wall Street’s “show me” view on shares means it’s waiting for it to deliver higher earnings.
There may be skepticism whether Warner Bros. Discovery can deliver stronger results. The latest with Netflix may suggest streaming growth has peaked. Yet with its ownership of popular Warner Bros. franchises, not to mention the popular reality franchises of the former Discovery Inc?
It may have an easier time continuing to grow its subscriber base than Netflix, which Vulture.com recently argued is having trouble developing “must stream” content lately, despite all the money it’s invested into new movies and shows.
Be Patient, but Consider Entering a Position
Besides the fact “content is king,” meaning Warner Bros. Discovery’s strong slate of content could help further grow its streaming business, there’s the other promising piece of this deal. That would be the big potential for substantial cost savings.
Streaming growth or not, the combined entity will be able to slash costs by combining the two companies. This will fall straight to the bottom line, enabling it to hit earnings projections for next year.
In turn, higher earnings, plus other initial success stories from the deal (such as stronger subscriber growth thanks to bundling HBOMax with Discovery+) could mean big gains for the stock. It may just well move towards the median of analyst price targets ($40 per share).
While it may take time to play out, with high upside potential if it delivers on promises of revenue/cost synergies, consider WBD stock a buy after its recent weakness.
On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.