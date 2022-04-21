Why Is Guardforce AI (GFAI) Stock Up Today?

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is rising higher on Thursday as retail traders react to recent news from the company today!
Guardforce AI is a robotics company with a focus on providing customers with information security services. This has it offering up robots that act as patrol guards to companies to increase the protection of properties.
The big news today is Guardforce AI launching its robotics services in the U.S. This starts in New Jersey, which is where the headquarters of the company’s U.S. operations is based.
These new services include robots that roam offices buildings, taking part in disinfection duties. The current rollout is a trial as Guardforce AI seeks feedback from customers concerning its robots’ performance.
Guardforce AI also wants to expand the types of services it offers to customers. Among these are plans for T-series robots that can handle reception services in restaurants, hotels, and malls. After that, it wants to focus on robots that can handle deliveries, security, and advertising.
GFAI stock has been a favorite of retail investors with them pumping shares up regularly. With today’s news, we’re seeing a major increase in interest in the stock. That includes heavy trading with some 27 million units changing hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 11.9 million shares.
GFAI stock is up 29.3% as of Thursday morning but is down 27.2% since the start of the year.
