Why Is Moving iMage (MITQ) Stock Up 20% Today?

Moving iMage (NYSMKT:MITQ) stock is taking off on Friday as investors react to a new strategic partnership with SNDBX.
So what’s this mean for MITQ stock? The company and its shares are set to benefit from SNDBX holding eSports events at its theaters. This will bring in local gamers to compete on the 35-foot projector screens.
According to Moving iMage, this partnership is a win-win for both companies. It allows SNDBX to expand its area of operations while also providing an extra use for the spare auditorium space in MITQ theaters.
The details of this deal have SNDBX handling the staffing of the events at the theaters. That also includes drawing in local gamers to take part in events. However, MITQ will serve as the official technology systems integrator. This will have it set up carts that can be wheeled between auditoriums with everything the events need.
Rick Starr, CEO of SNDBX, said the following about the partnership.
“Our partnership with MiT gives theater owners the technology and integration confidence they deserve when entering into experiential e-Sports, and SNDBX provides all the marketing, staffing and operational support to win over the gamers in their communities.”
MITQ stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s news. As of this writing, more than 68 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.2 million shares.
MITQ stock is up 20% as of noon Friday.
