Why Is Nio (NIO) Stock in the Spotlight Today?

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is on many investors’ radar today after the company said that it would slowly restart manufacturing its electric vehicles because supply chain difficulties had eased. On Saturday, the Chinese automaker announced that it had halted production of its EVs. Nio took that action because a number of its suppliers had suspended their operations due to lockdowns in the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak.
Yesterday, Nio stock and the shares of many other electric vehicle makers outperformed after Beijing relaxed the lockdowns that it had imposed in Shanghai. Nio rose 4.9% to $20.42, while Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) advanced 4.4% to $26 and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) advanced 3.6% to $1,022.
What Is Happening With NIO Stock
Nio announced on April 10 that it would raise the prices on three of its EV models by about $1,500 each in response to rising component prices.

Also worth noting is that Nio is reportedly looking to allow other automakers to utilize its battery swap stations in exchange for licensing fees.
In pre-market trading today, NIO stock was falling slightly to $20.32. The shares are well below their 52-week high of $55.13.
