Algorand Price Predictions: How High Will a FIFA Partnership Take the ALGO Crypto?

Algorand (ALGO-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders after the crypto signed a new partnership with world soccer manager FIFA.
The big news here is Algorand signing on as the official blockchain partner of FIFA. This comes prior to the World Cup taking place later this year. That will see it act as a regional supporter during that event, as well as a sponsor for the Women’s World Cup next year.
Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, said the following about the news in a statement obtained by CoinDesk.
‘The collaboration is a clear indication of FIFA’s commitment to continually seeking innovative channels for sustainable revenue growth for further reinvestment back into football ensuring transparency to our stakeholders and worldwide football fans – a key element of our vision to make football truly global.”
Today’s announcement has investors taking extra interest in ALGO as the crypto gets a nice boost from the news. We’re also diving into the latest price predictions for it below!
Algorand Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor kicks off our coverage of ALGO price predictions with a one-year forecast of $0.742 per token.
- DigitalCoinPrice takes to the field next with it expecting the crypto to reach $1 in 2023.
- CryptoNewZ closes out our Algorand price predictions with expectations for the digital asset to reach $2.70 in 2023.
ALGO is up 12.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
There’s more crypto news for traders to sink their teeth into below!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among that are warnings concerning Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD). You can get up to speed on these matters at the links below!
More Crypto News for Tuesday
- Dogecoin Might Look Strong Now, But Be Careful Before Moving In
- Bitcoin Will Trade at $40k for Some Time to Come
- Things Could Get Worse For Bitcoin Before They Get Better
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.