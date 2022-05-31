Axie Infinity Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot AXS Crypto Go Next?

- Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) is joining the crypto recovery today with major gains.
- It also announced candidates for its Axie Infinity Builders Program.
- This has us checking in on the latest AXS price predictions.
Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) price predictions are a hot topic for Tuesday as crypto traders react to a market recovery.
The recovering crypto market is a positive sign for Axie Infinity and has other altcoins on the rise as well. This comes with major cryptos, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD), regaining lost ground from the recent crash.
In the case of Axie Infinity, there’s other news helping it out today. The nonfungible token (NFT) game operator also announced 12 winners of its Axie Infinity Builders Program. This has it supporting them to build games using its crypto and includes a revenue sharing program.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the most recent price predictions for Axie Infinity below!
Axie Infinity Price Predictions
- We’re starting off the list with Gov Capital and its price estimate of $255.30855731704 per token one year from now.
- Next up is WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of $70.769 for AXS.
- DigitalCoinPrice offers up our final price prediction for Axie Infinity with it expecting an average price of $35.85 for 2023.
To put those Axie Infinity price predictions in perspective, the crypto was trading at $24.16 per token as of Tuesday morning. That means all of the above estimates are bullish for the crypto.
AXS is up 20.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.