Waves Price Predictions: Where Will the WAVES Crypto Go After 60% Rally?

- Waves (WAVES-USD) is leading a crypto recovery with massive gains today.
- This has it toping trending charts alongside other altcoins.
- We’re looking into the latest price predictions for WAVES as a result.
A crypto recovery is underway this week with Waves (WAVES-USD) being one of the winners and that makes it the perfect time to check in on the latest price predictions for the digital asset.
The crypto market is recovering as major players, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), see their value gain today. This comes after a rough first half of the year and volatility in the market. Crypto traders are likely hoping this recovery isn’t followed by another crash.
Waves really is doing incredibly well for its part of the recovery. The crypto is currently the top trending on CoinMarketCap as it experiences strong growth today.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the latest price predictions for Waves below!
Waves Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a one-year price forecast of $20.764558990051 per token for the crypto.
- To go along with that, WalletInvestor is expecting WAVES to trade at $15.434 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Waves price predictions with an average estimate of $13.19 for 2023.
It’s worth noting that all of those price predictions are bullish compared to Waves trading price of $8.83 per token as of this writing.
WAVES is up 55.8% over the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.
Investors seeking out more recent crypto news are going to want to stick around!
We offer up all of the latest crypto coverage that traders need to know about! For Tuesday, that includes three cryptos to consider for a discount, the best cryptos to keep an eye on in June, as well as a recent take on Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD). You can find all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Tuesday
- The 3 Best Cryptos Trading at a Massive Discount Right Now
- The 6 Best Cryptos to Buy on Coinbase in June
- It’s Time to Embrace Constructive Destruction With Shiba Inu
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.