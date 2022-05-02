Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot BABYDOGE Crypto Go Next?

This past week has provided some rather exciting price volatility for crypto investors. For those invested in meme tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) or even Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE-USD), it’s been a fun week. Accordingly, interest around Baby Doge Coin price predictions may be higher than usual right now.
The acceptance of Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for around $44 billion sent meme tokens soaring, with BABYDOGE being no exception. That said, the recent weakness in broader risk assets has resulted in such dog-inspired tokens giving up most of their gains.
This is a high-momentum sector to be sure. Accordingly, investors placing any amount of money on meme tokens ought to be aware of the risks. These tokens can certainly surge in short order. However, these surges can work in both directions, leading to volatility-related risk.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this meme coin heading from here.
Baby Doge Coin Price Predictions
For context, BABYDOGE currently trades at $0.0000000019 per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $0.000000004 and $0.000000014, respectively, for BABYDOGE.
- Similarly, Gov Capital forecasts BABYDOGE could be worth $0.0000000062 in one year.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests BABYDOGE could hit $0.00000000282 in one year and $0.00000000452 in five years.
