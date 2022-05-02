BLCO Stock IPO: When Does Bausch + Lomb Go Public? What Is the Bausch + Lomb IPO Price Range?

Bausch + Lomb is set to be one of the most intriguing initial public offerings this week, and investors are already gearing up for the BLCO stock IPO. What makes this company so intriguing? And what else do you need to know?
Valeant Pharmaceuticals grew through acquisitions, becoming an enormous player in the pharma space. When pharmaceutical companies fell out of favor, Valeant also had to unwind some of its business.
Now, investors are likely familiar with Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), the rebranded Valeant. The company has worked to pay down debt, focusing on building out Bausch + Lomb in the process.
Now, the BLCO stock IPO will split out Bausch + Lomb from the parent company in an attempt to unlock shareholder value. Let’s dive into what this could mean for investors.
What to Know About the Upcoming BLCO Stock IPO
For those unfamiliar, Bausch + Lomb is a popular maker of contact lenses and eyecare products. Last week, it set terms for the initial public offering that could value it at $8.4 billion. As part of this, BLCO stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 6.
This valuation of $8.4 billion comes from upper end of the Bausch + Lomb IPO price range of $21-$24. This price range would also allow it to raise $840 million. As Bausch Health is the entity selling shares, proceeds from the IPO will go to BHC.
With investors focused in on valuations and a slowing IPO market, it seems Wall Street is optimistic about this consumer-facing brand coming public. Keep a close eye on Bausch + Lomb this week.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.