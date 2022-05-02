May 3 at 4 P.M. ET – Emergency Divergence Briefing

BLCO Stock IPO: When Does Bausch + Lomb Go Public? What Is the Bausch + Lomb IPO Price Range?

This popular eyecare brand is set to go public. Here's what that means for investors.

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 2, 2022, 2:40 pm EDT

Bausch + Lomb is set to be one of the most intriguing initial public offerings this week, and investors are already gearing up for the BLCO stock IPO. What makes this company so intriguing? And what else do you need to know?

A magnifying glass zooms in on the Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) website.
Source: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Valeant Pharmaceuticals grew through acquisitions, becoming an enormous player in the pharma space. When pharmaceutical companies fell out of favor, Valeant also had to unwind some of its business.

Now, investors are likely familiar with Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), the rebranded Valeant. The company has worked to pay down debt, focusing on building out Bausch + Lomb in the process.

Now, the BLCO stock IPO will split out Bausch + Lomb from the parent company in an attempt to unlock shareholder value. Let’s dive into what this could mean for investors.

What to Know About the Upcoming BLCO Stock IPO

For those unfamiliar, Bausch + Lomb is a popular maker of contact lenses and eyecare products. Last week, it set terms for the initial public offering that could value it at $8.4 billion. As part of this, BLCO stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 6.

This valuation of $8.4 billion comes from upper end of the Bausch + Lomb IPO price range of $21-$24. This price range would also allow it to raise $840 million. As Bausch Health is the entity selling shares, proceeds from the IPO will go to BHC.

With investors focused in on valuations and a slowing IPO market, it seems Wall Street is optimistic about this consumer-facing brand coming public. Keep a close eye on Bausch + Lomb this week.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

