May 3 at 4 P.M. ET – Emergency Divergence Briefing

14 years ago, a rare divergence anomaly turned market volatility into back-tested gains of 2,150%, 591% and 861%... It’s happening again, and Luke Lango & Louis Navellier are giving away the #1 way to play it.

Tue, May 3 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
SIGN UP NOW

Cronos Price Predictions: Where Will the CRO Crypto Go as Crypto.com Slashes Rewards?

CRO may still recover from its recent slump

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 2, 2022, 1:34 pm EDT

Cronos (CRO-USD) is slipping on Monday and we’re diving into the price predictions worth keeping an eye on as that happens.

A concept image of the Crypto.com Coin token, representing Cronos Price Predictions.

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

The drop in CRO comes after Crypto.com announced that it’s cutting rewards given to Cronos users. Cronos is the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com and the new rate lowers rewards to between 0% and 2% based on a user’s stake in the crypto.

So what’s behind this change in rewards with Cronos traders? According to Crypto.com, these changes have to go into effect to “ensure [the] long-term sustainability of Cronos.” That’s not going over well with traders today as the price of CRO is slipping.

It also has some wondering about price predictions for the crypto and we’ve got that covered with all the latest expectations below!

Cronos Price Predictions

  • Gov Capital kicks off our list with the publication looking for CRO to trade at 76 cents one year from now.
  • WalletInvestor is next on our list with expectations for the crypto to reach 67 cents over the course of a year.
  • DigitalCoinPrice finishes off our list with a price prediction of 41 cents for Cronos in 2023.

CRO is down 14% over the last 24 hours as of Monday afternoon. It’s also down 52.5% since the start of the year.

Crypto investors seeking out more of the latest market news will want to stick around!

InvestorPlace offers up all of the most recent news that traders need to know about for Monday! Among them are the latest price predictions for ApeCoin (APE-USD), the latest on XRP (XRP-USD), and price predictions for Ethereum (ETH-USD). You can read all about these matters at the following links!

More Crypto News for Monday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/05/cronos-price-predictions-where-will-the-cro-crypto-go-as-crypto-com-slashes-rewards/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC