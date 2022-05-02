Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the NFT Craze Take the ETH Crypto Next?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today with investors wondering where the crypto is heading after recent non-fungible token (NFT) hype.
This hype was brought on by Yuga Labs selling plots of land in its upcoming Otherside metaverse. That resulted in a massive ETH burn, which causes the price to rise higher. The burn topped out at 70,000 on Sunday, as compared to the previous all-time high of 20,000.
This actually resulted in problems for the Ethereum network due to high activity. Among those were high gas fees for transactions, as well as failed exchanges. As a result, Yuga Labs intends to move ApeCoin (APE-USD) over to its own blockchain.
Keeping all of this in mind, let’s take a look at where experts are expecting ETH to go after this recent burn and NFT craze.
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a price prediction of $4,303.30 for ETH one year from now.
- WalletInvestor is up next with the publication looking for the crypto to reach $4,958.60 per coin over the course of a year.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for Ethereum with an estimate of $4,163.17 in 2023.
ETH is up slightly over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.
