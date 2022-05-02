ApeCoin Price Predictions: Where Will Otherside Land Sales Take the APE Crypto?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors following a busy weekend with Otherside metaverse land sales.
Yuga Labs is behind this news as the company responsible for the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The latest news saw it selling virtual plots of land in its upcoming Otherside metaverse.
This saw the company generate a total of $561 million from the sale of 55,000 NFTs. That actually caused problems for the Ethereum (ETH-USD) network. As a result, the company says it expects to move ApeCoin onto its own blockchain.
While it’s true that the price for APE is slipping after its recent rally, it might not stay that way for long. We’re checking out where the experts believe APE is heading in the coming year below!
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- Let’s begin with Gov Capital, which expects the crypto to climb to $27.87 over the course of a year.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor and its one-year price prediction of $30.501 for ApeCoin.
- Finally, we have to take into account DigitalCoinPrice and its estimate of $21.77 for the crypto in 2023.
APE is down 13% over the previous 24-hour period as the crypto retreats from its recent rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.