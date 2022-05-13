Decentraland Price Predictions: Where Will MANA Crypto Go Next After 40% Rally?

Decentraland (MANA-USD) is among the cryptos recovering today and we’re diving into the latest price predictions for it!
Crypto traders know that the market was in a tough spot this week with the majority of cryptos falling hard. Decentraland wasn’t immune to that with the crypto losing a fair bit of its value throughout the week.
However, things are starting to look up again for the crypto market. A general recovery is underway that has many names in the space seeing their value increase. Decentraland is among these with it already climbing a good ways back up from its low this week.
With that happening, some investors are wondering if there’s a good future ahead for the crypto. Let’s dive into that below with the most recent MANA price predictions from experts!
Decentraland Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a one-year price forecast of $2.78 per token for MANA.
- WalletInvestor joins our list with the website expecting the crypto to reach $3.275 one year from now.
- CoinDigitalPrice finishes off our list with a Decentraland price prediction of $1.67 in 2023.
All of those price predictions paint a positive picture for Decentraland considering it was trading for around $1.09 as of this writing. It’s also worth mentioning that MANA is up 41% over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday morning. On that same note, the crypto is down 12.9% over the prior year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.