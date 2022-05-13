Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go as Musk Pauses Twitter Takeover?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is one of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies in the world. This dog-inspired coin has attracted a cult-like following while navigating huge price volatility. Accordingly, interest around Dogecoin price predictions tends to always be high.
In this risk-off market, most cryptocurrencies have been selling off hard over the past few weeks. Meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin have felt this to greater magnitudes.
Additionally, as the Elon Musk take-private deal for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) appears to be on the ropes, there’s outsized interest in Dogecoin. Whether this deal goes through or not will likely be a big catalyst. That’s because Elon Musk’s Dogecoin tweets have been some of the biggest drivers for this coin in the past.
Over the past day, Dogecoin and other meme cryptos peers have outperformed large-cap cryptocurrencies by a wide margin. As stocks and other risk assets recover, Dogecoin is seeing impressive buying interest right now.
Thus, for those intrigued by this high-risk, high-upside pick, let’s dive into where the experts think this coin could be headed.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
For context, DOGE currently trades at 9 cents per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year forecast of 24 cents and 71 cents, respectively, for DOGE.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects DOGE could hit 27 cents in one year and 98 cents in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests DOGE could average 13 cents per coin next year and 21 cents per coin in five years.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.