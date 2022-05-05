Meme Stocks Like GameStop Aren’t Immune to a Bear Market

TV finance personality and host of Mad Money on CNBC, Jim Cramer, says you can’t beat the Fed, and many of the stock market darlings, including GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock, are now uninvestable.
Cramer believes that the Federal Reserve wants to take the spring away from the economy. Though it may be great for the economy’s long-term health, it spells trouble for the bulls.
It’s been a tough time for the stock market amidst multiple headwinds. The Nasdaq fell 13% last month, which was its worst monthly performance since 2008, during the height of the global recession. Moreover, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in 83 years.
The carnage is unprecedented as we look at semiconductor firms, retail giants, and profitable IPOs and SPACs from last year. Even cloud and software businesses, which continue to perform well, have had a dismal run in the market.
Popular meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC (NYSE:AMC) have also shed a fair share of their values. There have been upswings, but generally, the overall trend has been mostly bearish in these stocks. GameStop ushered in a new era of speculative trading last year.
The power of social media and greater accessibility for novice investors unleashed the meme stock mania. However, it appears that the meme days are over for the company with the rising market uncertainty.
Moreover, the video game industry, in general, has been struggling in the past few months. Sales decreased for the fifth straight month on a year-over-year basis in March, as the sector looks to navigate the tough macroeconomic conditions. It’s been incredibly tough to get games and hardware in the hands of gamers.
Though GME stock has hardly been trading on its fundamentals, the troubling market conditions further limit its attractiveness.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.