Is BRCC Stock a Sell Following Earnings? Yes. And Here’s Why.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) — also known as Black Rifle Coffee — is a mission-driven premium coffee company that supports veterans and active duty military. It announced its first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 12 before the opening bell. And is BRCC stock a buy or a sell after the earnings release? I argue it is a sell.
BRC reported today net revenue of $65.8 million, an increase of 35% over the same quarter last year but also a net loss of -$256.8 million. In the same quarter a year ago the company had reported a net profit of $149,000.
Shares of BRC opened at $10.45 on May 12 and had gains of nearly 5% in 2022 outperforming all major U.S. stock indexes.
The company went public in early 2022 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and the early enthusiasm sent the stock making a high of $34 in April before declining 70% off its high. Is the momentum totally lost and is that loss justified?
The good news is that BRC for the full year of 2021 reported an increase of 42.2% in revenue to $233.1 million. But I consider this sales growth to not be enough to be bullish about BRCC stock.
I see three main arguments that build that bearish opinion.
3 Reasons to Avoid BRCC Stock Here
First, remember that the company is unprofitable. Not only was there the net loss of $256.8 million for Q1, it previously reported a net loss of $13.8 million in 2021, compared to a net profit of $4.32 million in 2020.
Second, there’s the decline in gross margin to 38.5% in 2021 compared to 42.3% in 2020, and continued weakness in the operating margin as it has deteriorated in the past three consecutive years. In 2019, 2020 and 2021 the operating margin was -0.1%, -3.5% and -5% respectively.
With inflation near a 40-year high in the U.S. at 8.5%, BRC reported in Q1 2021 an operating loss of -$15.84 million compared to an operating income of $471,000 in Q1 2021.
Lastly, BRC can run for less than a year on its cash, based on its current free cash flow.
In 2021, the firm reported on its balance sheet cash and short-term investments of $18.33 million and generated a free cash flow of -$26.98 million. This trend is very alarming — at this rate, an injection of cash is necessary for survival.
This cash may come from a stock offering, meaning a stock dilution, and that would not make investors happy at all.
