Loopring Price Predictions: Where Will the GameStop NFT Wallet Take the LRC Crypto?

- GameStop (NYSE:GME) launched a beta of its NFT wallet today.
- This comes ahead of an NFT marketplace launch later this year.
- Loopring (LRC-USD) will power that NFT marketplace.
Loopring (LRC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders today thanks to the launch of the GameStop (NYSE:GME) non-fungible token (NFT) wallet.
The big news today is GameStop launching a beta version of its NFT wallet. This comes as the video game retailer prepares to launch an NFT marketplace later this year. Traders can download the self-custodial Ethereum (ETH-USD) wallet from the company’s website.
So what does this have to do with Loopring? The crypto group revealed back in March that it is working with GameStop to power its upcoming NFT marketplace. This has GME using Loopring L2 for its NFT business.
With that news on crypto investors’ minds today, it’s no wonder some are wondering where the deal will take LRC. Let’s get into that with the latest price predictions for the crypto below!
Loopring Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts us off with a one-year price forecast of $1.12 for LRC tokens.
- DigitalCoinPrice is up next as it expects an average price of 89 cents for the crypto in 2023.
- Gov Capital closes us out with its price prediction of $1.25 for Loopring one year from now.
Considering LRC is trading for about 62 cents as of this writing, all of those price predictions are looking good for the crypto.
LRC is up 23.3% over the prior 240-hour period as of Monday morning.
There’s more recent crypto news for traders to dive into below!
InvestorPlace offers up all the hottest crypto news that traders need to know about. For Monday, that includes lists of overlooked cheap cryptos, those to buy on any dips, as well as cryptos that will resist a recession. You can read up on all of these at the following links!
More Crypto News for Monday
- 7 Cheap Cryptos to Buy That Are Seriously Overlooked
- The 3 Best Coins in DeFi Crypto to Buy on Any Dips
- 5 Recession-Proof Cryptos to Buy Right Now
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.