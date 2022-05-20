Monkeypox Stocks: SIGA, EBS and TNXP Move Higher on Smallpox Vaccines, Treatments

- Officials have discovered the first case of monkeypox in the U.S. this year, sparking interest in monkeypox stocks
- Monkeypox is a rare disease with similarities to smallpox
- Now various smallpox vaccine stocks are climbing on the news
Shares of a number of smallpox vaccine makers are climbing today after officials discovered a case of monkeypox in the United States. Smallpox vaccines can also protect against monkeypox. Now SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are climbing in early trading.
SIGA, EBS, TNXP Stocks: Monkeypox Cases and Smallpox Vaccines
On May 18, a Massachusetts man was diagnosed with monkeypox. Officials have also identified a potential case of the disease in New York. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is “monitoring six people in the United States for possible monkeypox infections after they sat near an infected traveler” during a flight. Other countries have also reported cases, including the United Kingdom and Portugal.
In an interview with CNN, one CDC official noted monkeypox cases do not usually occur outside of Africa. However, they also said “the general public should not be concerned that they are at immediate risk for monkeypox.”
Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox. According to the CDC, smallpox vaccines can also protect people from contracting the disease. Data indicates smallpox vaccines are “at least 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.”
SIGA and Emergent Biosolutions already manufacture smallpox vaccines. Tonix is also developing a shot to prevent people from contracting smallpox and monkeypox. Now, monkeypox stocks SIGA, EBS and TNXP are all rising.
As of this writing, SIGA stock is up more than 20%. Meanwhile, EBS stock and TNXP stock are up more than 10% and 4%, respectively.
