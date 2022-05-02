Tezos Price Predictions: Where Will the XTZ Crypto Go Next?

Tezos (XTZ-USD) has been trending with some traders on social media and it’s only fair to go over the most recent price predictions as a result.
So what exactly caused XTZ crypto to trend today? There’s no recent news directly tied to the cryptocurrency that explains why investors are talking it up today. However, there is other news that could be affecting its price.
NFT cryptos, of which Tezos is one, have been the talk of traders lately. That’s due to the Yuga Labs Otherside metaverse land sale. Plots of digital land were sold in the form of NFTs over the weekend.
Of course, that made investors take an interest in ApeCoin (APE-USD). It also put a spotlight on Ethereum (ETH-USD), which suffered high gas fees and incredibly heavy token burn as a result.
With that fresh in the minds of investors, let’s take a look at where traders might see the XTZ crypto head in the future.
Tezos Price Predictions
- We’re starting this off with Gov Capital and its one-year price forecast of $6.64 for XTZ.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor, which is currently expecting the price of Tezos to hit $3.96 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes us out with the publication holding a Tezos price prediction of $3.62 for 2023.
XTZ is 5.2% over the last 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.
