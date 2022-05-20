Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

- BEST stock leads our pre-market gainers.
- EVFM shares are our biggest loser for today.
- Stocks are moving on various bits of news this morning.
We’re closing in on the end of the week for trading as we go over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, SEC filings, joint venture plans, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock is rocketing more than 335% following the release of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report for 2021.
- Saba Capital Income (NYSE:BRW) shares are running over 90% higher alongside a security sale/purchase record agreement filed with the SEC.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is gaining more than 20% on insider buying news.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares are soaring over 28% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) stock is surging more than 16% after receiving a merger offer from PagoNxt Merchant Solutions.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are climbing over 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is increasing more than 15% in pre-market trading.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares are rising over 13% after announcing plans for a joint venture in China.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock is jumping close to 12% after revealing results from voting in its annual shareholder meeting.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are up more than 11% with the release of its fiscal Q3 earnings report for 2022.
10 Top Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock is plummeting over 45% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares are diving nearly 26% alongside the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) stock is tumbling more than 24% on news of a partial hold for one of its studies.
- Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares are taking an over 21% beating in trading this morning.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is dropping more than 10% in pre-market trading on Friday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are decreasing 10% following a recent reverse stock split.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock is falling over 8% following a poor earnings preview for the retailer.
- Lionheart Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:LCAP) shares are slipping more than 8% after shareholders voted in favor of its business combination.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock is dipping almost 8% after jumping yesterday on approval for additional financing.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% after one of its partners reported topline data in a recent study.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.